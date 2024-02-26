Open Menu

Karachi Gears Up To Host PSL Matches From Feb 28

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2024 | 07:01 PM

The National Bank Stadium (NBS) is getting everything ready to host 11 matches of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 from February 28

The home ground stadium will host 11 matches including the finale scheduled to be held on March 18.

The 15th match of the HBL PSL 9 will be played between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United on February 28 while the 16th match will be played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on February 29.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face off in the same ground on March 03.

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will confront on March 09.

Quetta Gladiators will compete against Lahore Qalandars on March 10, Karachi Kings over Peshawar Zalmi on March 11 and Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans on March 12.

Moreover, Qualifier will be held on March 14 and Eliminator 1 on March 15.

The finale of the ninth edition of HBL PSL will be played to decide about the champions of 2024 on March 18.

