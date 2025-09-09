Open Menu

Karachi Green, Karachi Blues Clinch Defence Day Sepaktakraw Titles

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Karachi Green lifted the men’s title while Karachi Blues secured the women’s crown at the Defence Day Sepaktakraw Championship held at North Karachi Gymkhana.

The event was organized by the Sindh Sepaktakraw Association in collaboration with the Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation and Sindh Olympic Association. At the closing ceremony, Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput was the chief guest, while Engineer Syed Mahfooz-ul-Haq attended as guest of honor and distributed trophies among the winners.

Rajput praised the efforts of the Pakistan and Sindh Sepaktakraw associations in promoting the sport, acknowledging the contributions of Noushad Ahmed Khan, Shabbir Ahmed, Dr.

Arif Hafeez, and others. He also congratulated national team captains Muhammad Khalid and Deedar Rani for securing bronze medals at the King’s Cup in Thailand last month.

Engineer Mahfooz-ul-Haq lauded the championship’s organization on the occasion of Defence Day and shared insights with players about the significance of the day.

The ceremony was also attended by officials of the Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation, Sindh Sepaktakraw Association, and Sindh Arm Wrestling Association.

