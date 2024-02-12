Open Menu

Karachi Has Immense Sports Talent: Dr. Junaid Ali Shah

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Karachi has immense sports talent: Dr. Junaid Ali Shah

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Sindh Caretaker Minister for sports Dr. Junaid Ali Shah has said that the performance of Karachi teams had proved that there was immense talent in Karachi.

He said that the players won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, T20 and U-19 tournaments with their excellent performance, a communique said here on Monday.

While speaking as a chief guest in the celebration ceremony for the wonderful victories of the Karachi region held at the local hotel, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah appreciated President of Regional cricket Association Karachi.

On the occasion, the Minister distributed Rs1.5 million cash prize and shields to the players and team officials.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Test captain Shan Masood and others were also present in the ceremony.

