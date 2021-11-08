Karachi International Veterans beat Surjani Dean Veterans by 0-3 in the second half of the final of Karachi Veterans Football Cup 2021, attended by a large number of football lovers at Ansar Union Football Stadium

Former Director sports Uzma Ismail was the special guest and guest of the honour was former member Congress PFF Ali Bahar Brohi, said a communique.

Speaking on the occasion, Uzma Ismail said that there was huge need to promote football in the country. She said great football talent was present in the country.

Former secretary Sindh Football Association Azam Khan said that PFF should take practical steps at grassroots level to further promote football and provide facilities to players.

Later, Uzma Ismail distribted prizes among the winner and runner-up teams.

Aslam Memorial Veterans team was given fair play trophy.