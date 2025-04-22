Karachi Kings’ Aamir Jamal has been fined five per cent of his match fee for Level 1 breach of HBL PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s HBL PSL X fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday night

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Karachi Kings’ Aamir Jamal has been fined five per cent of his match fee for Level 1 breach of HBL PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s HBL PSL X fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday night.

Aamir was found to have violated Article 2.

5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”, a Kings Spokesman said.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the first innings, when Aamir after dismissing Hussain went close to the batter and made a remark.

Aamir pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.

The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Paul Reiffel.