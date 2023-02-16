Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings has announced a replacement for the injured fast bowler Mir Hamza for the remainder HBL PSL 8

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings has announced a replacement for the injured fast bowler Mir Hamza for the remainder HBL PSL 8.

According to a statement issued by the franchise, fast bowler Akif Javed has been named Hamza's replacement.

Hamza injured his finger during his side's opening match against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The replacement has been approved by the event technical committee that comprise Haroon Rashid (Chair), Usman Wahla (member), Dr Najeeb Soomro (Member, Medical) and Sameer Khosa (Member, Legal).