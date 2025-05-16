Open Menu

Karachi Kings Boosted By Return Of Six Overseas Players For PSL 10 Remainder

Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Karachi Kings boosted by return of six overseas players for PSL 10 remainder

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Karachi Kings have received a major boost ahead of their upcoming fixtures in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, as six overseas players have confirmed their availability for the remainder of the tournament.

According to the team management, the foreign contingent includes captain David Warner, wicketkeeper-batsmen Tim Seifert and Ben McDermott, top-order batter James Vince, Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, and Scottish batsman George Munsey, who is set to make his PSL debut.

With the inclusion of these experienced international players, Karachi Kings are aiming to maintain their momentum as they prepare to face Peshawar Zalmi in their next encounter scheduled for May 17 at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

The team currently occupies second place on the PSL 10 points table with 10 points, positioning them as strong contenders for a place in the playoffs.

APP/vad-msr

