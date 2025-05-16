Karachi Kings Boosted By Return Of Six Overseas Players For PSL 10 Remainder
Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Karachi Kings have received a major boost ahead of their upcoming fixtures in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, as six overseas players have confirmed their availability for the remainder of the tournament.
According to the team management, the foreign contingent includes captain David Warner, wicketkeeper-batsmen Tim Seifert and Ben McDermott, top-order batter James Vince, Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, and Scottish batsman George Munsey, who is set to make his PSL debut.
With the inclusion of these experienced international players, Karachi Kings are aiming to maintain their momentum as they prepare to face Peshawar Zalmi in their next encounter scheduled for May 17 at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.
The team currently occupies second place on the PSL 10 points table with 10 points, positioning them as strong contenders for a place in the playoffs.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Sports
-
Karachi Kings boosted by return of six overseas players for PSL 10 remainder8 minutes ago
-
PSB honours medal-winning athletes with cash awards worth Rs 20.75m18 minutes ago
-
Federal Cup Tennis Championships resumes Saturday6 hours ago
-
Shakeeb, Rajapaksa join Lahore Qalandars squad23 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins Lahore Qalandars23 hours ago
-
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad1 day ago
-
George Munsey joins Karachi Kings1 day ago
-
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh1 day ago
-
PM Youth talent hunt boxing trials held in Quetta1 day ago
-
Islamabad United welcomes Rassie, Ben1 day ago
-
Record prize money announced for ICC World Test Championship Final1 day ago
-
Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi Police Chief2 days ago