Karachi Kings Bowling Still Reliable Despite Amir's Absence: Imran Tahir

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Karachi Kings bowling still reliable despite Amir's absence: Imran Tahir

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Former South African leg break googly bowler Imran Tahir said left-arm fast bowler Muhammad Amir was an excellent speedster but added that Karachi Kings bowling was still reliable to do good when they meet Multan Sultans in Amir's absence in 8th edition of Pakistan Super League match on Wednesday.

Talking to media, after a practice session in the nets at Multan Cricket Stadium, today, Imran said, "Pakistan is a fast bowling paradise, producing many fast bowlers over the last few decades and Amir is counted among the best of them." "Fast bowlers do encounter fitness problems, however, Karachi Kings have complete faith in its bowling ability despite Amir's absence, "added the Pakistan-born veteran South Africa's spinner.

He said the Multan's pitch was turning out to be bouncy for fast bowlers and predicted Kings-Sultan contest would be a high-scoring match.

To a question, he said, every team had its own strengths and weaknesses and all depends on how the players performed in the ground.

He credited PSL for being a big league producing young cricket talent, adding it was a delight to see PSL doing good in providing opportunities to young Pakistani cricket talent.

