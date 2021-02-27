UrduPoint.com
Karachi Kings Defeats Multan Sultans By Seven Wickets

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:55 PM

Karachi Kings' Captain Babar Azam led his team to victory by scoring 90 off 60 balls while chasing the target of 196.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2021) Karachi Kings has defeated Multan Sultans by seven wickets.

Karachi Kings' captain Babar Azam led his team to victory by scoring 90 scores off 60 balls.

Karachi Kings chased the target in 18.5 overs.

Babar Azam wont the toss but decided to field first against Multan Sultan.

Multan Sultans scored 196 in 20 overs and lost 6 wickets. James Vince was the top scorer who could make 45 scores off 29. Rizwan, the captain, could score 43 off 32.

