Open Menu

Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali Misses Practice Session Due To Personal Commitments

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments

Karachi Kings were seen honing their skills at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, but one notable absence was fast bowler Hassan Ali, who was unable to join the practice session due to personal reasons

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Karachi Kings were seen honing their skills at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, but one notable absence was fast bowler Hassan Ali, who was unable to join the practice session due to personal reasons.

With preparations underway for their upcoming matches, the Kings took to the field without Hassan Ali, who is currently in Lahore with his wife and newborn daughter.

The birth of his child meant he couldn't participate in Tuesday's practice, but the team remains hopeful that he will be ready to face Islamabad United in their next match on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Wife Islamabad United Karachi Kings National University National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

2 minutes ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

8 minutes ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

4 minutes ago
 HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enh ..

HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency

4 minutes ago
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian ..

AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation

4 minutes ago
 Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and st ..

Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN

3 minutes ago
 Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali ..

Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah

3 minutes ago
 Police constable martyred in firing incident in B ..

Police constable martyred in firing incident in Badaber tehsil

3 minutes ago
 NYC on skills Development & Entrepreneurship held ..

NYC on skills Development & Entrepreneurship held in UoT

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports