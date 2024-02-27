Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments

Karachi Kings were seen honing their skills at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, but one notable absence was fast bowler Hassan Ali, who was unable to join the practice session due to personal reasons

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Karachi Kings were seen honing their skills at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, but one notable absence was fast bowler Hassan Ali, who was unable to join the practice session due to personal reasons.

With preparations underway for their upcoming matches, the Kings took to the field without Hassan Ali, who is currently in Lahore with his wife and newborn daughter.

The birth of his child meant he couldn't participate in Tuesday's practice, but the team remains hopeful that he will be ready to face Islamabad United in their next match on Wednesday.