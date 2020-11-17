UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars Will Lock Horns Today At Karachi’s Stadium

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:44 PM

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns today at Karachi’s Stadium

The players of  both teams and their captains are much excited for today’s match to be played at 8 pm PST at National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns today in much awaited match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Match will begin at 8 pm PST at National Stadium Karachi today.

Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans in the Super Over of the qualifier held on Nov 14 to make its way to final.

The fans of Lahore Qalandar just surprised their team rising and paving way towards to reach their maiden final after defeating Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the second eliminator on Sunday.

On Monday, Imad Wasim said that he was excited about today’s match, saying that it would be a big match.

“Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars both are excellent teams.

We’ll try our best in today’s match as we have been playing in the event so far,” Imad Wasim added.

This is a match everyone in Pakistan would love to see. Karachi vs Lahore in Pakistan is like India vs Pakistan. We, the Lahore Qalandars, will try to give tough time to Karachi Kings in the final and will try to lift the trophy,”

Talking to a local tv, Haris Rauf said: “Today’s match between Lahore Qalandar and Karachi Kings is like India vs Pakistan. We, the Lahore Qalandars, will try to give tough time to Karachi Kings in the final and will try win the trophy,” .

Lahore Qalandar led by Sohail Akhtar is also excited for history rivalry today at National Stadium.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Imad Wasim Turkish Lira Sunday 2020 Karachi Kings Event TV Best Love Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Political, Economic Situation Should Improve to Al ..

5 minutes ago

Three arrested for spectacular Dresden museum heis ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on Nationa ..

16 minutes ago

Thailand to Accelerate Ratification of Regional Ec ..

5 minutes ago

ICRC Hopes for Improved COVID-19 Situation in Ukra ..

5 minutes ago

Pesco teams conduct raids against power pilferage

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.