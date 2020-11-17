Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns today at Karachi’s Stadium

(@fidahassanain)

The players of both teams and their captains are much excited for today’s match to be played at 8 pm PST at National Stadium Karachi.

Match will begin at 8 pm PST at National Stadium Karachi today.

Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans in the Super Over of the qualifier held on Nov 14 to make its way to final.

The fans of Lahore Qalandar just surprised their team rising and paving way towards to reach their maiden final after defeating Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the second eliminator on Sunday.

On Monday, Imad Wasim said that he was excited about today’s match, saying that it would be a big match.

“Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars both are excellent teams.

We’ll try our best in today’s match as we have been playing in the event so far,” Imad Wasim added.

Talking to a local tv, Haris Rauf said: “Today’s match between Lahore Qalandar and Karachi Kings is like India vs Pakistan. We, the Lahore Qalandars, will try to give tough time to Karachi Kings in the final and will try win the trophy,” .

Lahore Qalandar led by Sohail Akhtar is also excited for history rivalry today at National Stadium.