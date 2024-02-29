Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy disappointed

In a post-match press conference held at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy, expressed disappointment over his team's performance against Islamabad United in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League Season Nine

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In a post-match press conference held at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy, expressed disappointment over his team's performance against Islamabad United in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Du Plooy highlighted the shortcomings in both batting and bowling departments, emphasizing that despite moments of brilliance, Karachi Kings failed to capitalize on opportunities to score more runs.

He praised Colin Munro for his exceptional innings, which contributed significantly to Islamabad United's victory.

Reflecting on his first experience in Pakistan, Du Plooy remained optimistic, expressing hope that more cricket enthusiasts would flock to the stadiums to witness upcoming matches.

It's worth noting that Islamabad United secured a victory against Karachi Kings at their home ground, defeating them by 7 wickets in the 15th match of the PSL season.