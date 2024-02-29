Open Menu

Karachi Kings' Leus Du Plooy Disappointed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 29, 2024 | 05:45 PM

Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy disappointed

In a post-match press conference held at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy, expressed disappointment over his team's performance against Islamabad United in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League Season Nine

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In a post-match press conference held at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Karachi Kings' Leus du Plooy, expressed disappointment over his team's performance against Islamabad United in the 15th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Du Plooy highlighted the shortcomings in both batting and bowling departments, emphasizing that despite moments of brilliance, Karachi Kings failed to capitalize on opportunities to score more runs.

He praised Colin Munro for his exceptional innings, which contributed significantly to Islamabad United's victory.

Reflecting on his first experience in Pakistan, Du Plooy remained optimistic, expressing hope that more cricket enthusiasts would flock to the stadiums to witness upcoming matches.

It's worth noting that Islamabad United secured a victory against Karachi Kings at their home ground, defeating them by 7 wickets in the 15th match of the PSL season.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Super League Islamabad United Karachi Kings Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIM ..

PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

4 minutes ago
 15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

4 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur ..

Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association

4 minutes ago
 China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab Preside ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..

4 minutes ago
 Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence ..

Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows

11 minutes ago
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

11 minutes ago
 Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

11 minutes ago
 Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute ..

Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)

11 minutes ago
 ADB delegation meets LDA DG

ADB delegation meets LDA DG

16 minutes ago
 Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), I ..

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..

16 minutes ago
 The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports