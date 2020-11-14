Karachi Kings, Multan Sultan pay tribute to Dean Jones before PSL playoffs

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Before the star of Pakistan Super League (PSL) qualifier at the National Stadium, both Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans paid tribute to rich tribute to Dean Jones.

The players of both teams made ‘D’ by standing in shape of ‘D’ to pay tribute to Dean Jones who was the coach of Karachi Kings. Bowling legend Wasim Akram is now the head coach of the Kings.

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones had passed away after a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai on September 24.

Jones before Karachi Kings had been the head coach of Islamabad United which won the title in 2016 and 2018.

Jones was also part of Australia’s 1987 triumphant World Cup team and was amazing cricketer. He played 52 Tests, 3, 631 runs at an average of 46.55, and 164 ODIs, 6068 runs at 44. 61.

Jones’ performance in a Test match in 1986 against India that was tied is still remembered as he made memorable double century despite hot weather and sweating.

The players of his [Dean] team missed him before playing the match, put his big picture just in the middle and stood by both sides of it.