Karachi Kings’ Owner Urges Others To Avoid To Tarnish PSL’s Reputation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 03:04 PM
Sultan Iqbal says they all are part of Pakistan Super League as franchise owners.”
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) Following recent criticism of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen, another franchise owner broke his silence on Tuesday.
Sultan Iqbal, owner of former champions Karachi Kings, responded by criticizing Ali Tareen and urging all team owners to avoid tarnishing the league’s reputation, stating, “We are all part of this as franchise owners.”
He added, “Since the inception of PSL, we’ve faced doubts—criticism from India and other tv channels—but the most painful thing is when one of our own, a fellow team owner, mocks and disrespects the league.”
Sultan Iqbal further emphasized that the Pakistan Super League is progressing and is a source of national pride.
He commended Salman Naseer and the PCB team for working tirelessly to elevate the league and said that, instead of spreading negativity and criticism, the franchise owners should be supporting these efforts.
Just two days ago, in an interview, Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Tareen harshly criticized the PCB’s franchise rental model.
Ali Tareen remarked that all PSL franchises currently operate under a “rental model” where the team owners do not have true ownership.
“We pay rent annually to keep the teams under our control. If we don’t, our ownership rights can be taken away,” he added.
