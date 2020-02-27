UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Kings Prepares To Repeat Aggressive Cricket Against Multan Sultans, Says Imad

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:55 PM

Karachi Kings prepares to repeat aggressive cricket against Multan Sultans, says Imad

Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim said that they would try to repeat aggressive cricket against Multan Sultans in 10th PSL match scheduled at Multan cricket stadium on Friday Feb-28

MULTAN , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim said that they would try to repeat aggressive cricket against Multan Sultans in 10th PSL match scheduled at Multan cricket stadium on Friday Feb-28.

He said that they would adopt same strategy like previous matches against Multan Sultans adding that it is team game.

While talking to media persons here at Multan cricket stadium on Thursday, Imad Wasim said that they would play in day tomorrow and day game is totally different from night game.

He said that the wicket of Multan cricket stadium is looking good and they would decide match winning strategy tomorrow after seeing wicket.

To a question about low score in Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans previous match, he said that the match was played in night time and observed that 150, 160 target could be a tough target for Multan Sultans.

He said that high scoring game is expected in tomorrow's match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans as wold class players are in both teams.

To a question about advantage of home crowd to Multan Sultans, Imad said that there would be no pressure on them he said and added that the team who played well will win and its professionalism of the game.

About performance of players, Imad said that world class players are playing in Karachi Kings and they would try to repeat aggressive cricket like first match in tomorrow's game as it is the requirement of world cricket.

He observed that 170, 180 plus would be a tough target in tomorrow's match and they will try to score or chase the same target.

He said that Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan are main players of Karachi Kings and they would remain main players in whole tournament as such players needed for T-20.

He said that six teams were playing in PSL and all are playing for winning.

Ali Shafiq from Multan Sultans said that Multan cricket stadium is their home ground which is plus point and they would try to play well against Karachi Kings in tomorrow's match.

To a question, he said that they are fully prepared for next match and added that good game is expected to see in tomorrow's match as bowling and batting of Karachi Kings team is also good.

He said that they had enjoyed lot after winning against Peshawar Zalmi and they tried to win next matches.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Cricket Multan World Pakistan Super League Same Sharjeel Khan Babar Azam Imad Wasim Turkish Lira Karachi Kings Media All From Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Malaysian parliament to decide new PM amid crisis

49 seconds ago

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

51 seconds ago

Kremlin Has No Initiatives to Perpetuate Murdered ..

52 seconds ago

NA body recommends ban on cotton import

53 seconds ago

4 held over kite-flying ban violation in Sialkot

55 seconds ago

Prices of surgical masks go high following two cas ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.