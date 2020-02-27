Karachi Kings prepares to repeat aggressive cricket against Multan Sultans, says Imad

Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim said that they would try to repeat aggressive cricket against Multan Sultans in 10th PSL match scheduled at Multan cricket stadium on Friday Feb-28

MULTAN , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim said that they would try to repeat aggressive cricket against Multan Sultans in 10th PSL match scheduled at Multan cricket stadium on Friday Feb-28.

He said that they would adopt same strategy like previous matches against Multan Sultans adding that it is team game.

While talking to media persons here at Multan cricket stadium on Thursday, Imad Wasim said that they would play in day tomorrow and day game is totally different from night game.

He said that the wicket of Multan cricket stadium is looking good and they would decide match winning strategy tomorrow after seeing wicket.

To a question about low score in Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans previous match, he said that the match was played in night time and observed that 150, 160 target could be a tough target for Multan Sultans.

He said that high scoring game is expected in tomorrow's match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans as wold class players are in both teams.

To a question about advantage of home crowd to Multan Sultans, Imad said that there would be no pressure on them he said and added that the team who played well will win and its professionalism of the game.

About performance of players, Imad said that world class players are playing in Karachi Kings and they would try to repeat aggressive cricket like first match in tomorrow's game as it is the requirement of world cricket.

He observed that 170, 180 plus would be a tough target in tomorrow's match and they will try to score or chase the same target.

He said that Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan are main players of Karachi Kings and they would remain main players in whole tournament as such players needed for T-20.

He said that six teams were playing in PSL and all are playing for winning.

Ali Shafiq from Multan Sultans said that Multan cricket stadium is their home ground which is plus point and they would try to play well against Karachi Kings in tomorrow's match.

To a question, he said that they are fully prepared for next match and added that good game is expected to see in tomorrow's match as bowling and batting of Karachi Kings team is also good.

He said that they had enjoyed lot after winning against Peshawar Zalmi and they tried to win next matches.

