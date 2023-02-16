UrduPoint.com

Karachi Kings Replace Hamza With Akif In PSL 8

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday that Karachi Kings have replaced Mir Hamza with Akif Javed for the remainder HBL Pakistan Super League 8

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday that Karachi Kings have replaced Mir Hamza with Akif Javed for the remainder HBL Pakistan Super League 8.

Mir Hamza injured his finger during his side's opening match against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The replacement has been approved by the event technical committee that comprise Haroon Rashid (Chair), Usman Wahla (member), Dr Najeeb Soomro (Member, Medical) and Sameer Khosa (Member, Legal

