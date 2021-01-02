UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Kings Ropes-in Gibbs As Head Coach

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:18 PM

Karachi Kings ropes-in Gibbs as head coach

Pakistan Super League team and 2020 Champion Karachi Kings has signed former South African cricketer Herschelle Herman Gibbs, as the new Head Coach for the sixth season of PSL

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Super League team and 2020 Champion Karachi Kings has signed former South African cricketer Herschelle Herman Gibbs, as the new Head Coach for the sixth season of PSL.

In a move sure to strengthen the strong management core at the team under the maestro Wasim Akram, Karachi Kings has signed the ex-Protea known for his aggressive batting style and brilliant fielding, Herschele Gibbs, as its Head Coach, said a press release issued here.

"It was always going to be tough filling in Deano's shoes, but Gibbsy has always been a great student of the modern game and with his growing exposure in coaching roles, I reckon he is a great fit at our team to continue our winning ways," said a happy Karachi Kings President, Wasim Akram.

"I am so excited by this appointment and really feel with the chemistry the Kings franchise has fostered over the years under great leadership and a wonderful bunch of guys who have cracked the winning formula this season, this is a great time to join them and hopefully keep up the momentum they've got going," said Gibbs.

"I look forward to working with the great "Waz" (Wasim Akram) and helping the team grow and build together this season."Gibbs represented South Africa for 15 years, debuting in 1996, coincidentally playing his final international match in a T20 against Pakistan in 2010. After his international career, he played in various international Twenty20 leagues, most recently coaching at the Afghan Shpageeza League and then recently concluded Lanka Premier League.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan T20 Wasim Akram Pakistan Super League Student South Africa 2020 Karachi Kings Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

DEWA adds new innovative features to enhance custo ..

21 minutes ago

Vatican to begin vaccinations second half of Janua ..

3 minutes ago

Africa roundup: Weakened Ahly drop first points th ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

3 minutes ago

Incentives to construction sector to boost economy ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.