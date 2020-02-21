Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

(@fidahassanain)

Peshawar Zalmi has made 147 for 5 in 17th over in chasing the target against Zalmi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Karachi Kings have set the target of 202 for Peshwar Zalmi in the secnd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The players of Karachi kings have given a tough challenge to Peshawar Zalmi to chase the target. The required run rate was 14.78 for Peshawar to win the match. Karachi Kings earlier had made the score against 4 wickets.

There is jubilant everywhere in the ground as thousands of people have come to watch live match in National cricket Stadium in Karachi.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss but decided to field first against Karachi kings.

High Security arrangements have been made outside the stadium and strict surveillance is being carried out inside the crowd.

Aerial surveillance is also being done through helicopter to ensure maximum security to the players and fans present at the stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (C), Kamran Akmal (WK), Tom Banton (WK), Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Umar Amin, Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Adil Amin, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir, and Aamir Ali.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Chadwick Walton, Umaid Asif, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, and Arshad Iqbal.