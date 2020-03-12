UrduPoint.com
Karachi Kings To Take On Lahore Qalandars Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

Karachi kings to take on Lahore Qalandars today

The 26th match of Pakistan Super League-V (PSL-V) 2020 will start at 7:00 pm at National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2020) Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars in National Stadium Karachi today.

It is 26th match of Pakistan Super League-V (PSLV) 2020 which will start at 7:00 pm. The Sindh government has already warned the citizens about Coronavirus, saying that all those who are having flue or sneezing should not come to the ground and should watch match from home.

Anti-virus spray was done around in and outside the ground.

There is a tough competition between both teams as Kings have seven points from seven matches and Qalandars have eight points from eight matches. King won three matches and lost three and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Rival team of Qalandars won four and lost four matches. Hosts Karachi have to play three more matches and Qalandars need to win their remaining two matches.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Chadwick Walton, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mitch McClenaghan, Awais Zia.

