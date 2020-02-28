UrduPoint.com
Karachi Kings To Win Their Remaining PSL Matches; Says Dean Jones

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

Karachi Kings to win their remaining PSL matches; says Dean Jones

Karachi Kings, Head Coach Dean Jones Friday said that his team would win the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches by better performance

MULTAN , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Karachi Kings, Head Coach Dean Jones Friday said that his team would win the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches by better performance.

Talking to media persons here at Multan cricket Stadium, he said that Karachi Kings lost to Multan Sultans because of poor fielding and batting.

He said that they would improve fielding as the next match was against Islamabad United.

Replying to a question, he said we would give a chance to leg spinners in next matches as Multan Sultans leg spinners performed well in today's match.

About Sharjeel Khan, Jones said that he was struggling in batting as well as in fielding.

He said that the ground in Multan was magnificent and the wicket was also good and added that they enjoyed playing here.

