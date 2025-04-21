Karachi Kings vow to bounce back in next match

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Karachi Kings assistant coach Mohammad Masroor has vowed to make a comeback.

While talking to the media in the post-match press conference, Masroor shared his thoughts on the team’s decisions and pitch conditions.

“We won the first two matches because of Karachi Kings top-order. We have a strong core and we will bounce back in the next match,” he said.

Masroor revealed that had there been a left-handed batter, they would have introduced Mohammad Nabi earlier into the attack.

He explained that the pitch supported both spinners and fast bowlers.

“Two right-handers were playing; had a left-hander been present, we would have used Nabi. We aimed for pace because the pitch was equally supportive of fast bowlers,” he remarked.

“Our overseas players are performing well. If pitches continue to improve, they’ll be able to contribute even more,” he added.

He pointed out that the pitch was made using Australian soil, which made it slightly tricky to read.