Open Menu

Karachi Kings Vow To Bounce Back In Next Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Karachi Kings vow to bounce back in next match

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Karachi Kings assistant coach Mohammad Masroor has vowed to make a comeback.

While talking to the media in the post-match press conference, Masroor shared his thoughts on the team’s decisions and pitch conditions.

“We won the first two matches because of Karachi Kings top-order. We have a strong core and we will bounce back in the next match,” he said.

Masroor revealed that had there been a left-handed batter, they would have introduced Mohammad Nabi earlier into the attack.

He explained that the pitch supported both spinners and fast bowlers.

“Two right-handers were playing; had a left-hander been present, we would have used Nabi. We aimed for pace because the pitch was equally supportive of fast bowlers,” he remarked.

“Our overseas players are performing well. If pitches continue to improve, they’ll be able to contribute even more,” he added.

He pointed out that the pitch was made using Australian soil, which made it slightly tricky to read.

Recent Stories

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports