Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators for their survival today

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) Karachi Kings will fight for its survival in today’s match with Quetta Gladiators.

It is the 29th match of Pakistan Super League season six which will be played at 5:00 pm (6:00 PST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The rival Quetta has nothing to lose because it is already out of the race but they just want to win to with something positive on their credit.

On other hand, win matters the most for defending champion Karachi Kings as it will be tantamount to their berth in play-offs of PSL 2021. The Kings will be out if they fail to win the match today.

But from the beginning, the Kings could not make a good start except they downed the Lahore Qalandards in the last match to keep their hopes alive. They are now looking forward to earn a place in the play-offs.

A simple win is enough for the Karachi Kings if they want to qualify for the final as they’re already better on the net run rate than the Lahore Qalandars.

The Imad Wasim-led side will be largely banking on Babar Azam. Kings’ would have some relief after seeing Martin Guptil back after he scored an important 43 against the Lahore Qalandars following three consecutive failures.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.