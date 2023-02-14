Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players of the both sides are thrilled to show up excellent performance in in the match of HBL PSL 8 at Karachi stadium tonight.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of HBL PSL 8 at Karachi Stadium.

Babar Azam said, "We would have bowl first too but toss is something which was not in our hands. Karachi crowd always supports both the teams. Shakib, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rajapaksa & Jimmy Neesham are our 4 overseas players,".

The players of the both sides reached Karachi earlier today to play to the match.

According to the reports, Aussie Cricketer Peter Hatzoglou looked quite excited for Zalmi’s 1st game in the ongoing mega event. Superstars Jimmy Neesham and Shakib Al Hasan also reached Karachi to join the #Zalmi Squad ahead of Peshawar Zalmi's 1st #HBLPSL8 game against Karachi tonight ⚡️

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

(Details to follow)