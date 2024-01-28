Open Menu

Karachi Marathon First Time Under Int'l Standards Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 28, 2024 | 08:10 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Karachi Marathon on Sunday was held first time by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and the World Athletic Rules to pay tributes to the metropolis from Nishan-e-Pakistan Seaview to DHA Golf Course Club.

The marathon was termed as an opportunity to feel the pulse of the city of lights. The marathon was open to everyone. Over 1500 runners including local and foreign athletes participated in the marathon.

The Sindh Caretaker Minister for sports, Culture and Youth Dr Junaid Ali Shah on the occasion said that the marathon was a healthy and shining event for the country held as per the international standards.

He said that the event was organized in line with marathons held in London, Berlin, Paris and New York. There were different categories of races including the full marathon, which covered 42.195km, half marathon 21.1km, 5k (5km) and marathon relay.

Later, Amir Sohail, who finished the first 42.2-kilometre full marathon, Israr Khatak second and Aamer Abbas third received the medals and cash prizes.

More Stories From Sports