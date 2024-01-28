Karachi Marathon First Time Under Int'l Standards Held
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 28, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Karachi Marathon on Sunday was held first time by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and the World Athletic Rules to pay tributes to the metropolis from Nishan-e-Pakistan Seaview to DHA Golf Course Club.
The marathon was termed as an opportunity to feel the pulse of the city of lights. The marathon was open to everyone. Over 1500 runners including local and foreign athletes participated in the marathon.
The Sindh Caretaker Minister for sports, Culture and Youth Dr Junaid Ali Shah on the occasion said that the marathon was a healthy and shining event for the country held as per the international standards.
He said that the event was organized in line with marathons held in London, Berlin, Paris and New York. There were different categories of races including the full marathon, which covered 42.195km, half marathon 21.1km, 5k (5km) and marathon relay.
Later, Amir Sohail, who finished the first 42.2-kilometre full marathon, Israr Khatak second and Aamer Abbas third received the medals and cash prizes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Sports
-
FIH Hockey5s World Cup: Pakistan win one, lose one12 minutes ago
-
Faizan, Enub bag top spots in Islamabad Marathon***2nd LEAD***22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wins third consecutive match in the ICC U-19 World Cup32 minutes ago
-
Faizan, Enub bag top spots in Islamabad Marathon2 hours ago
-
Islamabad Marathon held2 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat Nigeria 11-5 in Hockey5s World Cup6 hours ago
-
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G21 hours ago
-
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina22 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results22 hours ago
-
PCB Board of Governors formed22 hours ago
-
Smith guides Australia to healthy position at stumps1 day ago
-
Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title1 day ago