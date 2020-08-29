Karachi may host remaining PSL-V matches

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say PCB is hopeful that it would be able to bring foreign players for the remaining matches of PSL-V that was canceled earlier due to Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Karachi would host remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season’s five matches which were postponed earlier due to novel Coronavirus, the reports said on Saturday.

The reports said that PSL matches were likely to take place in second or third week of November this year.

The matches were likely to be played between November 12 and 18.

However, the availability of foreign players were still a major concern but Pakistan cricket Board was hopeful about the foreign players, especially from the other Asian countries.

The management would allow limited number of fans if the matches were played in Karachi this years. The differences with broadcasters and PSL franchise were still there to be resolved but the board was optimistic that all these differences would be overcome.

Earlier, the remaining PSL matches could not take place due to Covid-19 situation in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that all these matches are likely to be played before the upcoming Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan.