UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi May Host Remaining PSL-V Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:26 PM

Karachi may host remaining PSL-V matches

The sources say PCB is hopeful that it would be able to bring foreign players for the remaining matches of PSL-V that was canceled earlier due to Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Karachi would host remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season’s five matches which were postponed earlier due to novel Coronavirus, the reports said on Saturday.

The reports said that PSL matches were likely to take place in second or third week of November this year.

The matches were likely to be played between November 12 and 18.

However, the availability of foreign players were still a major concern but Pakistan cricket Board was hopeful about the foreign players, especially from the other Asian countries.

The management would allow limited number of fans if the matches were played in Karachi this years. The differences with broadcasters and PSL franchise were still there to be resolved but the board was optimistic that all these differences would be overcome.

Earlier, the remaining PSL matches could not take place due to Covid-19 situation in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that all these matches are likely to be played before the upcoming Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Super League May November All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Amir Liaqat Hussain scoffs at Sindh CM, Saeed ..

30 minutes ago

Japan swim queen Ikee returns to racing

5 minutes ago

DC directs staff to take stern action against Tand ..

5 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a decree to abolish the I ..

43 minutes ago

UAE ambassador calls on Punjab CM

44 minutes ago

Bilawal expresses grave concern over situation in ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.