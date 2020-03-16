UrduPoint.com
Karachi ODI, Test And Pakistan Cup Postponed

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:07 PM

Karachi ODI, Test and Pakistan Cup postponed

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020) The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date.

The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from 7-10 February, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The Bangladesh men’s national cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on 29 March to play an ODI on 1 April and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from 5-9 April.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from 25 March.

