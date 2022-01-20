UrduPoint.com

Karachi Open Badminton Championship For Women Has Started In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women has started in Karachi

Six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women has been jointly organized by Sindh Rangers and Sindh Badminton Association.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2022) To encourage women badminton players, six-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women was jointly organized by Sindh Rangers and Sindh Badminton Association at Rangers Club North Nazimabad.

Rangers officials, members of Badminton Association, President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry Faisal Moeez and other personalities from various walks of life participated.
Expressing his views on the occasion, President Nakati Faisal Moeez said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan and as a nation it is our responsibility to bring talented people to the fore.

The way the Rangers are welcoming the players is undoubtedly a commendable move. This is the talent that needs to be encouraged.

He further said that the business community of North Karachi would continue to patronize the youth.
On this occasion Director Tournament Mahiya Moin briefed the participants about the details of the championship.

Vice Chancellor Karachi Medical and Dental College Dr. Nasir while expressing his views said that congratulations to all the teams participating in these competitions. Our support is with all the players۔
It is to be noted that the six-day Badminton Championship for Women is being played in various universities, colleges, open and professional categories in which more than 100 players from all over the city are participating.Event will continue at Rangers Club North Nazimabad from 10.30 am to 5 pm till 25 january.

