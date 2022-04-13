Karachi Peace Tape Ball Cricket Tournament to be inaugurated on April 14

The 7-day Karachi Peace Tabe Ball Cricket Tournament (KPTBCT) was being organized at Kokan Ground Bahadurabad here in collaboration with DMC East, Sindh Police and Rangers

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The 7-day Karachi Peace Tabe Ball cricket Tournament (KPTBCT) was being organized at Kokan Ground Bahadurabad here in collaboration with DMC East, Sindh Police and Rangers.

The event will be inaugurated by Local Government Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, Wing Commander Rangers Malir Lieutenant Colonel Umar Zafar, said a statement.

Administrator DMC East has assigned responsibilities to each department and especially directed the M&E Department that since the tournament will be held in floodlights, the vehicles should be placed in standby to deal with any emergency.

The Tournament is important in the sense that for the first time at the DMC level collaboration with sindh police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh.