UrduPoint.com

Karachi Peace Tape Ball Cricket Tournament To Be Inaugurated On April 14

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Karachi Peace Tape Ball Cricket Tournament to be inaugurated on April 14

The 7-day Karachi Peace Tabe Ball Cricket Tournament (KPTBCT) was being organized at Kokan Ground Bahadurabad here in collaboration with DMC East, Sindh Police and Rangers

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The 7-day Karachi Peace Tabe Ball cricket Tournament (KPTBCT) was being organized at Kokan Ground Bahadurabad here in collaboration with DMC East, Sindh Police and Rangers.

The event will be inaugurated by Local Government Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, Wing Commander Rangers Malir Lieutenant Colonel Umar Zafar, said a statement.

Administrator DMC East has assigned responsibilities to each department and especially directed the M&E Department that since the tournament will be held in floodlights, the vehicles should be placed in standby to deal with any emergency.

The Tournament is important in the sense that for the first time at the DMC level collaboration with sindh police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Rangers Police Vehicles Nasir Malir Event Government

Recent Stories

Drug dealer among 20 arrested in Multan in a day

Drug dealer among 20 arrested in Multan in a day

14 seconds ago
 Call for concrete action plan to address education ..

Call for concrete action plan to address education in Sindh

15 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court declares appointments of PMC ..

Islamabad High Court declares appointments of PMC members as illegal

17 seconds ago
 Turkish Opposition Says 'Still Time' to Announce 2 ..

Turkish Opposition Says 'Still Time' to Announce 2023 Presidential Candidate

18 seconds ago
 Secretary agriculture orders availability of cotto ..

Secretary agriculture orders availability of cotton seed, fertilizers at fixed p ..

20 seconds ago
 PCMEA felicitates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

PCMEA felicitates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.