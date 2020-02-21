Karachi, Peshawar emerged as victorious in 4th KP T20 Blind Cricket Cup

Karachi and Quetta emerecd as victorious on the opening day of the 4th KP Zalmi Twenty20 Blind Cricket Cup being played at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Karachi and Quetta emerecd as victorious on the opening day of the 4th KP Zalmi Twenty20 Blind Cricket Cup being played at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Thursday.

Muhammad Yar Khan, Officer Corporate Communication Bank of Khyber and Malak Sher Dil Khan, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Championship.

In the first match of the event played between Quetta and Karachi. Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta struggled with the bat and the first innings of the match ended with 137 all out. Bismillah and Naimatullah were the top scorers from the side they scored 28 and 21 respecgively.

Ahsan was the most effective bowler with his 3 wickets for 32 runs in his 4 overs spell.

In reply Karachi chased the target with quiet ease courtesy of Wali Ullah who scored 84 not out and played a key role.

Mohsin Ali was the only successful bowler with his one wicket for one run only, Thus Karachi won the match by nine wickets. Wali Ullah was declared as man of the match.

In the second match Peshawar won the toss and put attock into bat first. Attock with the help of 77 runs of Ihtesham Ul Haq set the total of 198 runs in 20 overs. Rooh Ul Amin claimed 2 wickets in his 2 overs spell of 17 runs.

Peshawar in reply chased the target with quiat easely. Haroon Khan B2 was the top performer with his 106 runs innings. Naeem ullah B3 also played a good innings. He scored 59 runs and was unbeaten. Junaid Khan was the only successful bowler, who claimed the only wicket of the centurion Haroon Khan. Peshawar won by 9 wickets. Haroon Khan was declared as man of the match.