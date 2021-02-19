Karachi police decides to deploy 5000 personnel for security of PSL-6 matches

Karachi Police has finalized the comprehensive fool-proof security plan in connection with Pakistan Super League Sixth Season (PSL-6) matches scheduled to commence from February 20 in the metropolis

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ):Karachi Police has finalized the comprehensive fool-proof security plan in connection with Pakistan Super League Sixth Season (PSL-6) matches scheduled to commence from February 20 in the metropolis.

Overall more than 5000 personnel of Karachi police will perform security duties during the PSL-6.

The security plan was devised in a meeting chaired by Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and attended by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, Commandant SSU Dr. Farrukh Ali, senior officers of Police, Pakistan Army, Rangers and PCB along with all stakeholders, said a spokesperson of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division on Friday.

Over 2500 personnel of Security Division including 1070 SSU commandos are performing security duties along-with Traffic Police, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch, District Police and personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Airport, routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels and other different areas.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed on the occasion stated that sharpshooters will also be deployed at sensitive points and a specialized command & control bus will also be stationed at National Stadium to monitor the law & order situation in the suburb of the stadium.

Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped Commandos will be deployed inside and outside the stadium to challenge any emergency situation.

To beef-up the security arrangements, aerial-surveillance will also be made.

The dedicated parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to National Stadium where SSU Commandos including Lady Commandos attired in tracksuits will be deployed for their facilitation; Parking arrangements are made at Hakeem Saeed Ground at University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid and China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only.

The spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium and from stadium to parking points via special shuttle bus service. Spectators have to go through the walk-Through gates and process of searching before entering the stadium.

The spectators must carry their original CNIC and match tickets for entering into the stadium. Edible items, water bottles or any other goods will not be allowed to carry inside the stadium.

In view of precautionary measures in wake of COVID-19, wearing mask and maintaining social distance is mandatory for all spectators.

Special traffic plan has also been prepared to ensure smooth flow of traffic which envisaged that all vehicular traffic coming from Hassan Square Flyover/Expo Center Turning (Sir ShahSuleman Road to the stadium), will not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium Road during match timings.

The traffic will be diverted from Flyover towards University Road to reach their destination. Similarly, National Stadium Flyover will be closed for all Traffic during the match.

All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmat Ullah Road towards Stadium Signal.

Dalmia Road will remain open for small vehicles from Millennium to Stadium Signal.

University Road or New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards Stadium Signal.