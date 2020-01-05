UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Premier Football Cup Kicks Off January 12

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Karachi premier football cup kicks off January 12

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi Premier Football Cup will commence from January 12 at Baloch Mujahid Football Stadium.

The tournament will feature as many as 32 teams from Karachi. All the outings will represent different districts of the metropolis which include South, West, Central, Malir, and East, a private news channel reported.

It must be noted here that the tournament will spread over 27 days. The final of the event is scheduled for February 9.

According to the organizing committee, the tournament will highlight the champion teams of Karachi and also revamp football activities in the city. "The tournament will pave the way for football to find its feet once again in the city. The teams are all set to take this challenge and hoping for an exciting tournament ahead," an official said.

Related Topics

Karachi Football Malir January February Event All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

11 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

11 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

11 hours ago

Senior service as Broad, Anderson give England edg ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.