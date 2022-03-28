Karachi Royal beat Mirpurkhas Eagles by 1-3

UrduPoint.com

The 14th match of Sindh Super League Football organized by Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs department was played between West United and Larkana Leopard which ended in a 1-1 draw

Both the teams performed brilliantly. West United's Habib-ur-Rehman scored one goal in the 50th minute while Larkana Leopard's Shaikh Dost scored a goal in the 83rd minute.

Both the teams performed brilliantly. West United's Habib-ur-Rehman scored one goal in the 50th minute while Larkana Leopard's Shaikh Dost scored a goal in the 83rd minute.

The 15th match was played between Karachi Royals and Mirpur Khas Eagles in which Karachi Royals defeated Mirpur Khas Eagles by 3-1. Fahim Shah of Karachi Royals scored a goal in 17th minute, Noman in the 62nd minute and Amir Ahmed in 85th minute while Imran of Mirpur Khas Eagles scored goal in 66th minute, said a communique.

The 16th match was played between Malir Bazigar and Hyderabad Tigers.

Ali Agha of Malir Bazigar scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute of the first half.

The 17th match was played between Sukkur Dolphins and Benazirabad Lions which was won by Sukkur Dolphins by 2-3. Afzal scored hat trick for Sukkur Dolphins. The first goal scored in 6th minute, second in 26th minute and the third goal in the 39th minute.

Saadullah scored two goals for Benazirabad Lions in the second half in the 43rd and 46th minutes. The football fans at the People's Football Stadium Lyari are very happy with the Sindh Super League and are giving full encouragement to the players. It should be noted that Benazirabad Lions and Mirpur Khas Eagles have been eliminated from the semi-finals.

