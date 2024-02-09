Karachi Shooting Ball Team Selection Committee Announced
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Karachi Division Shooting Ball Association, gearing up for the Sindh Games 2024, has unveiled its selection committee entrusted with the task of forming the Karachi Shooting Ball Team.
Comprising Qamar-ul-Salam Pyare, Abdul Manan Baloch, and Syed Iftikhar Zaidi, the committee is set to conduct trials at the Wahid sports Shooting Ball Court Korangi on February 11 from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.
Aspiring players are required to bring along a copy of their National Identity Card and two passport-size photographs for the trials.
