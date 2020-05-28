Karachi Sports Forum for help of athletes facing financial hardships

Syed Wasim Hashmi, Chief Organizer of Karachi Sports Forum has appealed to the federal government all provincial chief ministers to take immediate steps to help the unemployed and unpaid athletes facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed to contain the advancement of coronavirus

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Syed Wasim Hashmi, Chief Organizer of Karachi sports Forum has appealed to the Federal government all provincial chief ministers to take immediate steps to help the unemployed and unpaid athletes facing financial hardships due to the lockdown imposed to contain the advancement of coronavirus.

In a statement he said that most of the athletes who hoisted the national flag in international events are currently living a life of extreme depression due to financial difficulties.

Wasim Hashmi said, "We (from the platform of Karachi Sports Forum) are trying our best to assist those affected by the current situation of lockdown, by delivering ration bags, senitizers and protective masks at the doorsteps of as many as deserving players and ground staff as possible".

He appealed to Premier Imran Khan to issue directives on emergency basis for the payment of salaries of the affected players.

It is pertinent to mention that Karachi Sports Forum Chairman Asif Azeem immediately contacted Rashid Qambrani after the news broke in the media that Pakistani international boxer and Asian Games silver and South Asian Games gold medalist boxer Rashid Qanbrani had not received his salary for two months.

Rashid Qambrani said that he is working as a guard in Pakistan Steel and has not been paid salary for last two months. He informed that his 17 year old son passed away around 3 years ago due to lack of money treatment.

He said "I won many national and international awards for the country." He won Gold Medal for Pakistan in South Asian Games in 1993 at Dhaka and in 1995 at Madras. In 1997 won Silver Medal at Asian Boxing Championship held in Kuala Lumpur, also won Gold Medal at Quaid-e-Azam International Boxing Tournament held in Karachi in 1997. From 1997 to 2002 remained on 5th rank in the world rankings for boxing. Qualified for the Boxing World Cup in 1997. Remained national boxing champion for 14 consecutive years.

"I was offered to play for other countries but always preferred to represent my own homeland," said Rashid.

He said his elder brother Majeed Qambrani was also a Gold Medalist of Safe Games and won Silver Medal in Asian Boxing Championship.

Unfortunately, in our country, players are not given the place they deserve in their lives. Rashid appealed to the higher authorities to ensure disbursement of the salaries as soon as possible.