Karachi Team Wins All Pakistan T20 Deaf Cricket Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq attended the closing ceremony of All Pakistan T20 Deaf Cricket Tournament as the chief guest

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq attended the closing ceremony of All Pakistan T20 Deaf cricket Tournament as the chief guest.

The final match of the Deaf Cricket Tournament was played between the Karachi Deaf Cricket Team and the Faisalabad Deaf Cricket Team, in which the Faisalabad team scored 102 runs while the Karachi team chased the target and was declared the winner.

The DC distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning and runner-up teams.

The ceremony was attended by Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, President of the Deaf Association Mirza Waseem Baig, President of the Bahawalpur Deaf Welfare Society Ahmed Nadeem, General Secretary Abdul Rehman, District Sports Officer Fawad Anwar, players of the Deaf Cricket Team, members of the Deaf Association, and spectators.

While expressing his views, the DC stated that the Punjab government is promoting sports and providing facilities to athletes. He expressed his happiness over the organization of the Friendship Cup 2024 under the auspices of the Bahawalpur Deaf Sports Association and praised the players for their outstanding performance. The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the Karachi Deaf Cricket Team on winning the final match.

