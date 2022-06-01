Olympian Islahudin Siddiqui said Oman's Veterans Hockey Team will reach Karachi on June 4th

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Olympian Islahudin Siddiqui said Oman's Veterans Hockey Team will reach Karachi on June 4th.

Oman and Pakistan Veterans Hockey Club will have three test match series at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Academy as the matches will be played under flood lights of the academy.

First match of the series will be played on June 5th at half past seven, the second match will be played on June 7th, and while the third on June 9th.

Two years ago, Oman's Veterans Hockey Team visited Pakistan and played three matches against Pakistan Veterans Club and Pakistan won all the three matches with huge margin and I hope this time history will repeat again, said Islahudin.

He said spectators will have free admission to watch the matches.