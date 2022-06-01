UrduPoint.com

Karachi To Host Oman's Veterans Hockey Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Karachi to host Oman's veterans hockey team

Olympian Islahudin Siddiqui said Oman's Veterans Hockey Team will reach Karachi on June 4th

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Olympian Islahudin Siddiqui said Oman's Veterans Hockey Team will reach Karachi on June 4th.

Oman and Pakistan Veterans Hockey Club will have three test match series at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Academy as the matches will be played under flood lights of the academy.

First match of the series will be played on June 5th at half past seven, the second match will be played on June 7th, and while the third on June 9th.

Two years ago, Oman's Veterans Hockey Team visited Pakistan and played three matches against Pakistan Veterans Club and Pakistan won all the three matches with huge margin and I hope this time history will repeat again, said Islahudin.

He said spectators will have free admission to watch the matches.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Flood Oman Muhammad Ali June All

Recent Stories

Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of touri ..

Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of tourist season

1 minute ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays wreath ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays wreath at mausoleum of Turkey's foun ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow, Beijing to Increase Mutual Settlements in ..

Moscow, Beijing to Increase Mutual Settlements in National Currencies - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 6,186 citizens get fine tickets over signal violat ..

6,186 citizens get fine tickets over signal violations

6 minutes ago
 Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest Ch ..

Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.