Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ matches

The spokesperson for the police announced that a special traffic diversion plan had been developed for parking and alternative routes for cricket fans during the matches.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) Karachi traffic police have unveiled a new traffic plan for the upcoming Pakistan vs. New Zealand ODIs to be held at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi.

Fans and media personnel traveling from Karsaz have been advised to park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road from under the stadium flyover. Spectators and media personnel coming from Millennium should park their vehicles by passing through Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road), National Coaching Centre/China Ground on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the right side of the stadium flyover. Persons coming from New Town should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the left after Aga Khan Hospital, via Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

The parking arrangements have been made for fans coming to the National Stadium from different areas of the city, who will have match tickets.

It will be mandatory to show the original ID card and the match ticket for parking. Motorists will not be allowed to go to the stadium from Liaquatabad No-10 and Hassan Square bridge. Similarly, traffic will not be allowed to move towards the stadium from University Road’s Expo Centre, while traffic will continue to run from Stadium Road to Hassan Square.

Heavy traffic will not be allowed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No. 10 towards Hasan Square, University Road from PP Chowrangi, Karsaz to Stadium, Millennium to New Town, and Stadium Signal to Hassan Square. The public is advised to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police to avoid any trouble during PAK vs. NZ Karachi matches. They have been advised not to park vehicles and motorcycles on any service road or main road other than the designated parking places.

For any guidance in case of any problem, the public can call traffic police 1915 where representatives will guide citizens or visit their social media unit at www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice, WhatsApp 03059266907, or they can keep getting the latest updates from FM Radio 88.6.