Karachi United beat Huma Club in PPFL match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Karachi United defeated Huma Club Islamabad 1-0 in a 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match at Municipal Stadium Rawalpindi.

The two teams fought well and were engaged 0-0 draw at the end of the first half.

However, in the 84th minute Muhammad Noor scored the lone goal for Karachi United.

Azan and Sumair played well for Karachi United,� while Maab Ali was outstandung for the loser.

Fixtures for Saturday:1. Huma Club vs SSGC2. Muslim Club Chman vs Pakistan Navy.