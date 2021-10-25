Karachi Veteran Super Cup Football Cup 2021 begins

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Eight football teams will lock horns in the Karachi Veteran Super Cup Football Cup 2021, begun at Ansar Union Football Ground here on Monday.

The Tournament is being played on a knockout basis started with the first match between the teams of Aslam Memorial Veteran and Sir Ali Bihar Veteran.

Speaking on the occasion, after kicking off the tournament as the special guest, Tahir Malik said that looking at the veteran players, the young players would also be encouraged and they too would be interested in the game.

On this occasion, former coach of Pakistan football team Nasir Ismail said that there is no dearth of talent in football; we just need to groom the players at grass root level.

Ijaz, Nazeer, Naseer were the Match referees and Syed Ahmed Ali Wasti was the match commissioner.