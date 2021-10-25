UrduPoint.com

Karachi Veteran Super Cup Football Cup 2021 Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Karachi Veteran Super Cup Football Cup 2021 begins

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Eight football teams will lock horns in the Karachi Veteran Super Cup Football Cup 2021, begun at Ansar Union Football Ground here on Monday.

The Tournament is being played on a knockout basis started with the first match between the teams of Aslam Memorial Veteran and Sir Ali Bihar Veteran.

Speaking on the occasion, after kicking off the tournament as the special guest, Tahir Malik said that looking at the veteran players, the young players would also be encouraged and they too would be interested in the game.

On this occasion, former coach of Pakistan football team Nasir Ismail said that there is no dearth of talent in football; we just need to groom the players at grass root level.

Ijaz, Nazeer, Naseer were the Match referees and Syed Ahmed Ali Wasti was the match commissioner.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football Young Nasir Coach

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-elec ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-election

1 minute ago
 IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial ..

IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial banks supported: Mian Zahid Hu ..

11 minutes ago
 20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises the ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises their contributions

16 minutes ago
 Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

46 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.