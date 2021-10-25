Karachi veteran super football cup -2021 begins

Karachi veteran super football cup -2021 has commenced at the ansar union football ground with a total of 8 teams participating in the event being played on knockout basis

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Karachi veteran super football cup -2021 has commenced at the ansar union football ground with a total of 8 teams participating in the event being played on knockout basis.

The first match was played between the teams of Aslam Memorial Veteran and Sir Ali Bihar Veteran with prominent business Tahir Malik as special guest, said a press release.

Former coach of Pakistan football team Nasir Ismail said that there is no shortage of talent in football and we just need to groom the players at grass root level.

International footballer Saleem Patni said that such events should be held regularly.

Athlete Syed Mohammad Meraj Gold Medalist Pakistan Army, Coordinator Ashley John Dean, Chief Organizer Rajiv Kanojia, Tournament Director Shehzad Chaman, Organizing Secretary Mohammad Siddique Tauheed Khan, Technical Committee Mohammad Naqi, Ahmad Ali Wasti, Sir Haroon and Qamar Ali were also present on the occasion.

Match referees are Ijaz, Nazeer, Naseer and match commissioner Syed Ahmed Ali Wasti.