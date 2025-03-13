Karachi Whites And Islamabad To Lock Horns In National T20 Cup Opener
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Defending champions Karachi Region Whites will take on Islamabad Region in the opener of the National T20 Cup at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 14 (Friday).
Bahawalpur Region will meet Dera Murad Jamali Region at the same venue on the opening day of the tournament.
As many as 18 teams from 16 regions will feature in the tournament, with participating teams divided into four groups. The matches will also be played at Lahore’s two venues – Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA and Multan cricket Stadium in Multan.
The top two sides from each group will qualify for the quarter-final stage, which will be played at the Iqbal Stadium on 23 and 24 March, with the semi-finals set to take place at the same venue on 26 March.
The final of the tournament will be played at the Iqbal Stadium on 27 March, with the winning team bagging a prize money of PKR five million, while the runners-up will have to settle with PKR 2.
5 million.
The double-header matches in Faisalabad will begin at 7pm PKT, while the matches in Lahore and Multan will start at 4.30pm PKT.
Broadcast and tickets details:
The tournament matches at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will be broadcast live on Geo Super, while live-streaming will be available on Tapmad in Pakistan.
To attract fans to witness their favourite players in action at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, the entrance to the stadium is free for spectators for matches from 14 to 20 March. The tickets for matches scheduled for 21 to 27 March, which include quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be available to fans at TCS express centres, with more details to be confirmed in due course.
