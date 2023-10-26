Karachi Whites clinch QeA trophy title

Spotless Karachi Whites clinched their fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after defeating Faisalabad by 456 runs on the fifth and last day of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy final at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Spotless Karachi Whites clinched their fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after defeating Faisalabad by 456 runs on the fifth and last day of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy final at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday.

Faisalabad skipper Faheem Ashraf put up valiant resistance and scored a memorable century (147) before he fell to Ghulam Muddasar with the team total 333, sparking off celebrations for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side that pocketed a cash prize of PKR 10 million.

Faisalabad resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 129-6 with Faheem leading a counterattack, delaying the inevitable. They lost two wickets in the first session with Ali Asfand and Khurram Shahzad the batters dismissed as Faisalabad reached lunch at the score of 230-8.

Karachi Whites proved their prowess in all departments of the game and the Faisalabad bowling - despite the fact Khurram Shahzad was adjudged Best Bowler (36 wkts) of the tournament - looked feeble in front of the batting prowess of Karachi Whites as Saim Ayub (203 & 109), Shan Masood (180) and Asad Shafique (113) hit centuries in both the innings.

Karachi Whites’ last Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title win came in the 2001-02 season, when they beat Peshawar in the final by eight wickets. Before that, they completed a hat-trick of titles in 1990-91, 1991-92 and 1992-93.

Faheem then completed his fourth first-class century off 119 balls, and added 57 runs for the ninth wicket with Arshad Iqbal and 51 runs for the last wicket with Mohammad Ali. Faheem was eventually dismissed for 147 off 181 deliveries, his career-best score including 23 fours and two sixes.

For Karachi Whites, Ghulam Mudassar registered figures of 3-62 while Shahnawaz Dahani took 2-119.

Mir Hamza, Noman Ali and Asad Shafiq bagged one wicket apiece.

At the conclusion of the round-robin stage of the tournament, Faisalabad had topped the points table with Karachi Whites second on the standings. Peshawar’s Sahibzada Farhan topped the batting charts with 847 runs in 10 innings and was awarded best batter of the tournament. For his 203 in the first innings and 109 in the second innings, Karachi Whites’ Saim Ayub was named player of the final. The victorious team’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (697 runs and 28 dismissals) was declared player of the tournament. Faisalabad duo Khurram Shahzad (36 wickets in eight matches) and Ali Shan (28 catches and one stumping) were named best bowler and best wicket-keeper of the tournament respectively.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Whites beat Faisalabad by 456 runs

Karachi Whites 543 all out, 120.2 overs (Saim Ayub 203, Shan Masood 180; Mohammad Ali 3-63, Arshad Iqbal 3-94, Khurram Shahzad 3-120) and 370-7 dec, 98.1 overs (Asad Shafiq 113, Saim Ayub 109, Sarfaraz Ahmed 73; Khurram Shahzad 2-49, Arshad Iqbal 1-41)

Faisalabad 124 all out, 35.5 overs (Muhammad Irfan Khan 32, Ali Waqas 27; Mir Hamza 5-44, Shahnawaz Dahani 4-50) and 333 all out, 88 overs (Faheem Ashraf 147, Ali Waqas 48, Taimoor Sultan 31; Ghulam Mudassar 3-62, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-119, Asad Shafiq 1-15, Noman Ali 1-37)

Player of the tournament – Sarfaraz Ahmed (697 runs & 28 dismissals) (Karachi Region Whites)

Best Batter – Sahibzada Farhan (847 runs) (Peshawar Region)

Best Bowler – Khurram Shahzad (36 wickets) (Faisalabad Region)

Best Wicket-keeper – Ali Shan (29 dismissals) (Faisalabad Region)

Player of the final – Saim Ayub (Karachi Region Whites)