Karachi Whites Clinches 'Defense Day' Sepaktakraw Championship

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

The Karachi Whites defeated Karachi Green with 21-15 and 21-16 and won the 'Defense Day' Sepaktakraw championship organized by Sindh Sepaktakraw Association in collaboration with Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation at North Karachi Gymkhana

In women match Karachi Whites defeated Karachi Blues with 21-17 and 21-14 and won the championship.

Sindh Olympic Association's Senior Vice President Engineer Mahfuz-ul-Haq was the chief guest of concluding ceremony of the championship while Ghulam Muhammad Khan was guest of honour.

Dr Arif Hafeez, Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association, Shabbir Ahmed, President, Arif Waheed Khan, Member selection committee, Ejaz Ahmad President Karachi Sepaktakraw Association, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asghar Baloch President Sindh Boxing Association, Khalid Rehmani Vice President Sindh Tennis Association, Noushad Ahmad Khan Secretary Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation also graced the occasion and distributed prize among players.

