KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Karachi softball team defeated Hyderabad by 8 runs to win 7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship.

In the final played at Public school Hyderabad under the auspices of Sindh Softball Association (SSA), defending champions Karachi beat Hyderabad in all three disciplines of the game with their excellent performances.

In the final, Hyderabad scored 1 run in the first innings. In reply, Karachi scored 4 runs.

Hyderabad team could not score any runs in the second innings. Karachi players showed excellent play in their second innings, scoring 5 more runs and increasing their total score to 9 by winning against Hyderabad by 8 runs to clinch the championship.

Sabin, Mursaleen and Farasha scored two runs each for Karachi. Tulsi Meghwar scored one run for Hyderabad. Karachi's Zarlash Shakeel was declared the best player of the final.

Earlier, in the match for the third position, Larkana defeated Sukkur by 9 runs against 4 to win the bronze medal. In the championship, Adina Hassan of Karachi was awarded Best Hitter, Mursaleen Pervez Catcher, Sobia of Larkana Pitcher and Tulsi Meghwar of Hyderabad were awarded Best Fielder.

Special guests at the awards ceremony were New Ports Institute Chairperson Huma Bukhari, Softball Federation of Pakistan Chairperson Tehmina Asif, Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Fruit Nation's Faisal Khan, Advance Lab's Faisal Qasim, SSA President Wasim Hashmi and Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant distributed trophies, medals, certificates and gifts among the players.

Speaking on the occasion, Huma Bukhari said the holding of Inter-Divisional Championship has not only provided ample opportunities for the players to showcase their talents but also enhanced the spirit of mutual harmony, brotherhood and love between them.

"I am sure that the players who show outstanding performance in the event can be a part of Sindh and Pakistan national softball team in future", she said.

Huma Bukhari said the SSA provided an ideal environment in the field of play including accommodation, food and transport facilities to the players and officials of all the teams participating in the championship.

She congratulated Association's chairman Syed Afzal Zaidi, President Wasim Hashmi, Secretary M. Zeeshan Merchant and their entire team.

SSA Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant thanked the sports Department, Government of Sindh and all the sponsors of the event and said a pool of players who had shown outstanding performance in the championship had been prepared and would be invited to a training camp in Karachi next month.

He said "Our first priority is to prepare the best team of Sindh for the National Championship. It is now the responsibility of the players to work hard and diligently to further enhance their sport so that they can be provided opportunities for national level competitions."

