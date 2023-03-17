UrduPoint.com

Karachi Women FC Wins 1st Semi-final By 4-0

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2023

Karachi women FC wins 1st semi-final by 4-0

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :In the 1st semi-final match of Karachi Super Women Football Cup the Karachi Women FC won by 4-0 by defeating Madhu Muhammadan Football academy.

The football cup was organized by Marta Women Football Club with the support of High-Q, Shafaq cooking Oil and DKT International, said a communiqué.

Karachi Women FC's player Sara scored 2 goals at 10th and 25th minutes of 1st half while Ayesha scored 2 goals at 5th and 10th min of 2nd half.

Madhu Muhammadan could not score any single goal. A large number of fans were present to encourage the players on this occasion.

