Karak district clinches KP Jujitsu Championship trophy with 50 points

Karak recorded first position with 50 points by winning silver medal in -50kg competition, gold medal in -56kg, silver medal in -62kg, and -77kg and bronze medal in -69kg competition

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Karak recorded first position with 50 points by winning silver medal in -50kg competition, gold medal in -56kg, silver medal in -62kg, and -77kg and bronze medal in -69kg competition.

Peshawar Division remained second with gold medal in -50kg, -62kg competitions, silver medal in -85kg and bronze medal in -94kg competition by securing 45 points overall in eight different contests.

Khyber Division and Hazara Divisions bagged third position with 30 points each. Khyber Division took gold medal in -85kg and bronze medals in -50kg, -62kg, -69kg with 30 points, Hazara got gold medal in -77kg, silver medal -56kg and bronze medal in -94kg securing 30 points.

Mardan got 25 points with one silver and three bronze medal, Bannu and Kohat stood second with 20 points each, as both got one gold and one bronze medal, Malakand Division secured 15 points with one silver and one bronze and Zamoung Kor with two bronze medals took 10 points.

According to the results of different weights category in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Divisional Jujitsu Championship, in the 50kg weight category Omar Shahab of Peshawar won gold, Misbah of Karak won silver and Habibullah of Khyber and Emad of Mardan won bronze medals respectively.

In the 56kg weight category, Haris Habib claimed gold medal, followed by Bilal Ahmad with silver while Hussain of Kohat and Manzoor of Zamung Kur won bronze medals.

In 62kg weight category Aamir Khan of Peshawar won gold, Farhan of Karak won silver while Atif of Mardan and Shakirullah of Khyber won bronze medals.

In the 69 kg weight category Fayyaz Khan of Kohat won got gold medal, followed by Salman of Mardan with silver medal and Waris and Fayyaz of Karak and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won bronze medals respectively.

In the 77kg weight category Samad Khan of Hazara won gold medal, Habib Noor of Karak won silver medal and Fida Muhammad and Wasiullah of Zamung Kur and Bannu claimed bronze medals.

In the 85kg Ali Hazrat of Khyber won gold medal, Amir Alam of Peshawar claimed silver medal and Fazali Rabi of Swat and Ubaid Ullah of Mardan took bronze medals respectively.

In the 94kg weight category Muhammad Riaz Khan of Bannu claimed gold medal, followed by Noman of Swat, Malakand Division won silver medal and Sadam of Peshawar and Ali Raza of Hazara took bronze medals respectively.

At the end, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Saleem Raza, Deputy Director sports Aziz Ullah Jan and South Asian Karate gold medalist Khalid Noor gave away trophies, medals, cash prize and trophies to the position holders teams and players.

Secretary KP Jujitsu Association Tehseen Ullah Khan, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah, players, officials and judges were also present on this occasion.