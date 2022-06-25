UrduPoint.com

Karate Academy TVC Gulbahar Holds Karate Competitions

Muhammad Rameez Published June 25, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Karate Academy hosted a day-long Karate competitions besides the academy awarded various promotional belts here at Government Technical Vocational Institution Gulbahar Peshawar on Saturday in three different categories of the Junior and Senior Karate players

Muhammad Zaid clinched both Red and Blue belts fights, followed by Abdul Fattah, Syed Issa Shah and Irshad Nabi.

In Yellow and Green Belt, Talha was first, Mohammad Shaheer was second and Hamza Khan was third. On this occasion, the young children of the academy also performed demonstrations of breaking tails besides team and individual fights.

A demonstration of motorcycle pass over the abdomen was also enjoyed by the children. Nazim Sikandar Khan of Gulbahar, General Councilor Asfandyar Khan and General Counsel Muhammad Saeed were the special guests at the function. The guests distributed prizes among the successful athletes.

