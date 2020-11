Karate competitions in Peshawar Sports Festival concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Karate competitions in Peshawar sports Festival organized by Directorate of Sports in collaboration with district administration at Hayatabad Sports Complex concluded here Thursday.

President Provincial Karate Association Khurshid Khan distributed prizes among the athletes at the end of the competitions.

Sports Officer Tehseen khan, Administrative Officer Hayatabad Sports Complex Syed Jaffer Shah, Secretary Provincial Karate Association Khalid Noor and other notables were present at the occasion.

Mohammad Abdullah won gold in 67kg, Ehtesham won silver, Bilal and Mohammad Israr won silver, Mohammad Ahmed won gold in 45kg, Mohammad Sulaiman won silver, Saad Shah and Mohammad Shahzeb won bronze medals, Mohammad in 55kg.

Gold, Osama won silver, Yaseen and Omar Arif won bronze medals. In the 55 kg category, Murad Ali won first, Mohammad Haris second, Mohammad Mudassir and Musawar third. In the individual category, Yahya won gold, Mohammad Haris won silver, Tayyab Rizwan and Mohammad Abdullah won bronze medals.

Overall Karate results: -45kg Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad Suleman Saad Shah Muhammad Shah Zaib -50kg Muhammad Khan Osama Yasin Muhammad Arif -55kg Murad Ali Muhammad Haris Muhammad Mudasir Musawar Khan -60kg Asif Khan Khail Khan Jawad Khan Danish Ali -67kg Muhammad Abdur Rashid Ihtisham Khan Bilal Ahmad Muhammad Khan Individual Katta Yahya Khan Muhammad HarisTayyab RizwanMuhammad Abdullah