UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karate C'ship From Aug 22

Muhammad Rameez 6 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:40 PM

Karate c'ship from Aug 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :National Karate Championship will be staged in Lahore from August 22.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) secretary Andleeb Sandhu said a total of 9 teams of men and women will be participating in the mega event.

"Teams including Wapda, Pakistan Army, Railways, Police, Bolachistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad," she said. Wapda will be defending the title in the extravaganza, she added.

Andleeb said the players will be competing in four categories in the tournament which will conclude on August 25. "At the end of the championship prizes will be distributed among the winners," she said.

/778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Punjab August Women Event From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

16 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

18 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

18 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.