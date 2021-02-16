UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karatsev Makes Tennis History After Beating Dmitrov To Reach Australian Open Semi-Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Karatsev Makes Tennis History After Beating Dmitrov to Reach Australian Open Semi-Final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev made history on Tuesday after beating Bulgarian Grigor Dmitrov to become the first man to reach Grand Slam semi-finals in his debut season.

Karatsev roundly beat Dmitrov, who appeared to be suffering from a back ailment, in four sets, continuing his unlikely cinderella run in the Australia Open.

The 27-year-old will now face either World No.1 Novak Djokovic or No.3 Alexander Zverev in the semi-final. Karatsev now looks all but assured to break into the Association of Tennis Professionals top 100 men's ranking from his current 114th position.

Dmitrov, World No.21, took the first set but was eventually overpowered by Karatsev in the subsequent three, with 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 on the final scoreboard.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Karatsev said after the win. "It was really tough at the beginning for me to hold the nerves. I tried to find a way to playing the second set and then in the third set I saw he felt the back."

The Russian is in line to come away with a minimum of $662,000, more than his total career winnings of $618,000.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Russia Man All From Top

Recent Stories

Economic, commercial activities in UAE continue po ..

21 minutes ago

NAB Chairman's video scandal: Tayyeba Gul, Farooq ..

22 minutes ago

First lady participates in tree plantation activit ..

11 seconds ago

Seven injured in road accident in sialkot

7 minutes ago

CJP, judges condole sad demise of former SC judge ..

7 minutes ago

Arsenal to investigate Aubameyang over alleged tat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.